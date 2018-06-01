Citrix Synergy TV Video – XenApp and XenDesktop Service: how to migrate

Interested in making the move to XenApp and XenDesktop Service, but not sure how to get started? Let’s begin the planning process together. In this session, we will discuss key drivers for making the transition to a cloud service, showcase what Citrix offers to get you started and how you can configure your cloud environment to match your on-premises configuration. While everyone’s journey to the cloud will be different, this session offers guidance on preparing a strategy that enables you to deliver not just apps and desktops, but a complete digital workspace. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix