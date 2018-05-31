Citrix Synergy TV Video – Secure digital workspace and hybrid cloud with XenServer

See how you can save money while delivering the most secure high-performing digital workspaces with XenServer. XenServer enables the highest performance with our industry leadership in the graphics virtualization space and delivers the highest security with Hypervisor Introspection. XenServer is the most integrated hypervisor for XenApp and XenDesktop, featuring unique technologies such as PVS-Accelerator and enabling Windows Continuum capabilities in virtual desktops. XenServer empowers your hybrid cloud deployments with Citrix Cloud services and further simplifies hybrid cloud VDI deployments with our Citrix Ready Workspace Appliances from leading HCI vendors. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix