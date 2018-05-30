Citrix Synergy TV Video – Secure content collaboration with ShareFile and the secure digital perimeter

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN217 – Secure content collaboration with ShareFile and the secure digital perimeter

Cloud content platforms are increasingly becoming the preferred solution of end users; however, this creates challenges for IT as they struggle to maintain security and leverage their existing infrastructure. Citrix ShareFile integrates with the secure digital perimeter (SDP) framework to offer a comprehensive solution across users and apps that supports simplified access and collaboration while protecting data against theft, misuse and loss. In this session, learn how ShareFile helps customers reap the benefits of a cloud-based SaaS solution that not only makes end users productive, but also helps them use their existing storage infrastructure for data as well as connect to other data sources such as network shares and Office 365 among others to address data sprawl across the enterprise. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix