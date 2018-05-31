Citrix Synergy TV Video – SD-WAN digital transformation in action

NetScaler SD-WAN helps businesses achieve successful digital transformation by reliably and securely connecting branches to the cloud. In this session, you will learn how NetScaler SD-WAN provides a more resilient, agile network with integrated visibility into applications across hybrid-cloud environments. Learn how HMS Host transformed its WAN to provide new innovations to expedite food ordering and a reliable network for point-of-sale transactions for its many branch locations. If you are in a company with a distributed workforce, come to this session to learn how NetScaler SD-WAN provides business continuity, reliable application delivery and improved communications between locations and the cloud without having to scale existing MPLS connections. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix