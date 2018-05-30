Citrix Synergy TV Video – Realize your future today with Cisco technology

Digital transformation continues to impact the future of work for everyone. Cisco technologies are at the core of modern architectures that bring advances in productivity and security. Attend this session for the latest on Cisco’s compute platforms including the award-winning hyperconverged solution, HyperFlex. You will hear Cisco’s latest announcement for HyperFlex, see a demo highlighting performance and scalability in multiple dimensions, and learn how we automate capabilities and help with Citrix workload placement in a multicloud environment. Join this fun and educational session and you may even walk away with an Apple iPad!

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix