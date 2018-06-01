Citrix Synergy TV Video – Protect your business from unwitting users

That human error is the biggest security risk to any organization should not be news to anyone. Internet browsing—the most common break activity of the modern worker—is classified by many industry analysts as a leading way for attackers to do phishing and spread malware and ransomware to your organization. Now there is an easier way to protect your organization, combining the power of a remote, cloud-hosted browser running in a public cloud with the intelligence of a web gateway to intelligently redirect potentially harmful internet browsing. Attend this session to learn more about this solution, which is fully isolated from the corporate network and hosted and managed by Citrix, and see how to deliver a unique, isolated browser session to each user that is disposed at the end of the browsing session. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix