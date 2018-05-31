Home Data Center Citrix Synergy TV Video – Next-gen of Native-OTP: now with Push Notification

Citrix Synergy TV Video – Next-gen of Native-OTP: now with Push Notification

This follow-up to one of the most popular sessions at Synergy 2017 will spotlight the enhanced capabilities of Native-OTP which—based on customer feedback and competitive analysis—now includes Push Notification. This allows customers to completely replace or eliminate certain second-factor authentication products in their deployment, reducing both cost and complexity. Combined with these NetScaler enhancements, improvements to Citrix clients now create an industry leading user experience, winning the engineers’ best of innovation award and considered best feature by customers at the innovation demos. In this session, attendees will learn how easy is to build and deploy a native second factor. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

Citrix Systems

