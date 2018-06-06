Citrix Synergy TV Video – New approaches to business continuity

Numerous challenges can prevent users from making it to the office and doing their job. These same challenges can also impact the operations of the datacenter. Many organizations have business continuity plans developed years ago, but as technology changes, new approaches to business continuity have emerged. In this session, learn about the latest options for business continuity, the costs associated with these plans, and how to architect a cloud-based business continuity plan. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix