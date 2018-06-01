Citrix Synergy TV Video – Networking in the age of DevOps

Developers are increasingly driving the conversation and buying decisions around network equipment such as load balancers and other layer 7 proxies. Many of the changes are driven by fundamental shifts in software architecture such as microservices, automation, self-service, cloud native-ness and containerization. Citrix NetScaler is adapting to meet these new demands with new form factors, such as NetScaler CPX in a Docker format, by participating in cloud-native ecosystems such as Ansible and Terraform and by integrating into modern application platforms such Kubernetes and OpenShift. Learn how these new form factors and integrations solve problems for DevOps organizations. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix