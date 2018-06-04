Citrix Synergy TV Video – NetScaler MAS practical guide: NetScaler ADC automation and management with Stylebooks and Configuration Jobs

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN220 – NetScaler MAS practical guide: NetScaler ADC automation and management with Stylebooks and Configuration Jobs

NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) is a hot topic for analytics and automation. Regardless of the size of your environment, automation is a requirement, whether for adding new vServers or new NetScaler instances. For scalability or DevOps, both automation and MAS are needed. The complexity of NetScaler environments is growing and the need for quick, standardized deployments is increasing in enterprise and cloud scenarios. Join this session for a look at how Citrix is addressing these challenges with tools such as MAS Configuration Jobs, MAS Stylebook and PowerShell. Attendees will learn how to use NetScaler MAS to automate, monitor and manage NetScaler enterprise environments. We’ll also discuss the difference between Stylebooks and Configuration Jobs. And finally, we’ll show how to automate NetScaler MAS with PowerShell and NITRO. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

