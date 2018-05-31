Move your XenMobile on-premises environment to the cloud – Citrix Synergy TV Video

The thought of moving your XenMobile on-premises environment to the cloud can be stressful, but XenMobile Migration Service helps get your organization started on its journey to the cloud. Learn through detailed demos and step-by-step instructions how the new XenMobile Migration Service helps you move your XenMobile on-prem environments to XenMobile Service without having to re-enroll users. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix