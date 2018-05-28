Citrix Synergy TV Video – Jump-start your secure digital transformation with Citrix and Google Cloud

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN140 – Jump-start your secure digital transformation with Citrix and Google Cloud

Discover how the Citrix and Google partnership can help you deliver the most secure digital workspaces to your employees with a true end-to-end solution. Citrix and Google have expanded our partnership to include a broad range of workspace services technologies, including Citrix Workspace Service on Google Cloud Platform, ShareFile integration with G Suite, NetScaler on Google Cloud, and Citrix UEM with Android and Chrome. In this session, you will get an overview of all the joint solutions, hear about existing customer installations and learn how Citrix and Google workspace solutions can help transform your organization. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix