Citrix Synergy TV Video – Inside unified endpoint management

Organizations today are dealing with a diverse set of devices and face challenges in securing and managing them. XenMobile Service, with its enhanced unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities, enables management of a variety of device types (iOS, Android, Win10, Macs, rPi and Chromebook devices) from a single pane of glass. In this technical deep-dive session, our product architect will cover the core XenMobile Service architecture supporting UEM and best practices for securely managing each device platform. You will leave the session with all the knowledge needed to get started using XenMobile today to manage your devices. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix