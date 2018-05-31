Citrix Synergy TV Video – Identity and access management and SSO with NetScaler Gateway Service

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN204 – Identity and access management and SSO with NetScaler Gateway Service

Learn how to ensure secure access and the best user experience with NetScaler Gateway Service. In this session, we will cover use cases of NetScaler Gateway Service for accessing Citrix VDI, web and SaaS apps. If you have on-premises VDI, come and learn how you can migrate to a cloud-based service for secure and faster delivery of all your VDI applications. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix