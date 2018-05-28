Citrix Synergy TV Video – Identify security threats with Citrix Analytics

Companies continue to face threats from within (e.g. document exfiltration) and from outside (e.g. ransomware attacks). Citrix ShareFile collects information (events) on user behavior with documents: access, downloads, sharing, and this information can identify suspicious patterns and alert administrators. Citrix Analytics Service (CAS) applies Machine Learning algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies, and report them to the administrators so they can automate actions to prevent security issues. Citrix has an advantage of collecting data from network (NetScaler), applications (XM/XA), desktops (XD), and documents (ShareFile). This session will demonstrate how analytics can reveal external threats such as Ransomware and Malware, and how analyzing usage is critical to securing data. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

