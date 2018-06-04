Citrix Synergy TV Video – How to deploy NetScaler in public clouds and use it to provide SSO to on-prem and SaaS apps

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN224 – How to deploy NetScaler in public clouds and use it to provide SSO to on-prem and SaaS apps

This deeply technical session for engineers and architects will show how to size VMs needed to run VPX in AWS and Azure and how to deploy them. Attendees will also learn how to use Stylebooks with GSLB in NetScaler Management and Analytics Service to support a global application with SSO to Office 365 or a comparable web-based SaaS application, such as Salesforce. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

