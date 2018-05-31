Citrix Synergy TV Video – How to break the cyber kill chain of ransomware

In this session, learn about the origins of ransomware, its authors and how it operates, along with the different techniques, modules and stages that are used in modern ransomware. Plus, learn about the most effective defenses and how Citrix solutions can save your company from being the next high-profile victim. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

