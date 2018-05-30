Citrix Synergy TV Video – How ShareFile maximizes the value of Citrix Workspace

Access to data is a critical component of getting work done. While XenApp, XenDesktop and XenMobile make it easy to access any app from any device, ShareFile delivers the data that is key to business outcomes. From the IT perspective, using ShareFile as the single on-demand access point to multiple file servers and file services will improve load times, reduce network strain and simplify the daily backup and recovery of user data. This session will show you the advantages of using ShareFile together with other Citrix Workspace products. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix