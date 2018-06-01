Citrix Synergy TV Video – How Citrix ADC supports compliance and security standards in multi/hybrid cloud world

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN228 – How Citrix ADC supports compliance and security standards in multi/hybrid cloud world

Enterprises across the world are facing increased security and compliance requirements, and often these are different for each region. Attend this session to learn how Citrix Networking helps customers meet security and compliance requirements for different regions and market segments. You will learn how NetScaler meets the GDPR requirements for European countries, get details on NetScaler NDPP compliance and an update on NDcPP. Current use cases for NetScaler MAS and networking cloud services will be used to highlight the security challenges faced by our customers and how they worked with Citrix and used Citrix Networking to solve those challenges. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

