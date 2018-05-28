Citrix Synergy TV Video – Gaining visibility and control of your application infrastructure with NetScaler MAS

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN125 – Gaining visibility and control of your application infrastructure with NetScaler MAS

In this session, hear about the key use cases for NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) using real customer examples. You’ll learn how to gain visibility into your Citrix VDI to improve customer experience and accelerate troubleshooting, and how to maintain control and visibility as you move workloads across clouds to drive better customer experience while applying consistent policies. You’ll also learn how to keep your applications and infrastructure safe from external threats and provide visibility to the security team as well as enable the automation and orchestration of your application infrastructure across clouds. The session will also cover supporting the development and deployment of cloud-native applications by providing tools and access to developer and DevOps teams. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

