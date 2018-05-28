Citrix Synergy TV Video – Expand the value of Office 365 with ShareFile

Office 365 will surpass 100 million users this year, making it the productivity tool of choice among enterprises today. Combining online and desktop versions of Office, collaboration tools like Delve and Teams and online file storage via OneDrive, Office 365 is truly a powerhouse. But a single file storage option is not always optimal when data is stored in multiple locations, both in the cloud and on-premises, when data migration is not an option. Organizations need to deploy a combination of products to fit their needs. In this session, you’ll learn about OneDrive for Business and why organizations that use it often seek out a complementary solution like ShareFile to boost Office 365 productivity in VDI environments and empower their mobile workforce. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix