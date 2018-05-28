Citrix Synergy TV Video – Enabling an anytime, anywhere desktop with IBM and Flexxible IT

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN151 – Enabling an anytime, anywhere desktop with IBM and Flexxible IT

To maintain competitive advantage, organizations need to move fast to understand and exceed customer expectations. As employees work at a faster pace and require flexibility to be able to work from anywhere, any time and on any device, IT needs capabilities to identify users and ensure delivery of persona-based access. In this session, you will learn how IBM has successfully helped organizations across multiple industries identify enterprise personas and adopt cloud and on-premises virtual desktops. IBM will present how to effectively overcome the constraints of legacy desktop infrastructure and provide an enhanced end-user experience to employees.

