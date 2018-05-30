Citrix Synergy TV Video – Discover the NetScaler ADC and AWS advantage

Learn how NetScaler can take your AWS deployment to the next level by delivering the benefits of the cloud with the centralized control and security inherent to on-premises deployments. In AWS environments, NetScaler goes beyond basic load balancing and optimization functionality to deliver high application uptime and greater performance with enterprise-grade security and scalability. But don’t just take it from us. Come explore a customer’s journey to the cloud and see why adding NetScaler to their AWS environment gives Pilot Flying J an edge with a more seamless and scalable solution. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix