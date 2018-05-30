Citrix Synergy TV Video – Deploying Citrix Workloads on different clouds: CTP best practices for a successful deployment

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN105 – Deploying Citrix Workloads on different clouds: CTP best practices for a successful deployment

It is no secret that migrating workloads to public clouds like Azure, AWS and GCP is top of mind for most customers. Citrix workloads are no exception. However, with all the delivery options and different offerings, deploying these workloads can be a daunting task. This session will demystify this challenge, giving attendees a baseline understanding of Citrix on Azure along with in-depth knowledge about the various delivery options, architectural guidelines, best practices and performance considerations that will ensure the successful deployment of Citrix workloads in Azure. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

