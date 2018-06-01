Citrix Synergy TV Video – Demystifying NetScaler SD-WAN for infrastructure architects

As many customers start to extend their datacenter services into the cloud, multisite connectivity becomes one of the most important challenges that must be addressed. Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN answers that call, providing unrivaled flexibility and control of the network in these scenarios, but many infrastructure architects are hesitant to explore this technology because they’re not network architects. While the two worlds (infrastructure and networking) are very different, there’s no denying how much they need to work together to solve customer problems. This session will demystify SD-WAN for other infrastructure types, and show how you can quickly build a multisite system without having to be a networking expert. Attendees can expect to take away a new understanding of SD-WAN as well as a simple blueprint and recommendations for building your first multisite system with SD-WAN. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix