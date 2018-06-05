Citrix Synergy TV Video – Deliver apps and desktops from the Azure Cloud with Citrix Essentials

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN234 – Deliver apps and desktops from the Azure Cloud with Citrix Essentials

Thinking about moving to the cloud but not sure where to start? Citrix now offers XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials Service to help you begin your cloud journey at your pace. Citrix XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials Service, delivered from Citrix Cloud and sold through Azure Marketplace, will help create the simplest and fastest mechanism to deliver Windows apps or Windows 10 desktops securely from the Azure Cloud. In this session, we will introduce you to the service, provide an architectural overview of both Essentials offerings and demonstrate their various capabilities and customer experience, along with best practices for deployment. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix