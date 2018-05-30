Citrix Synergy TV Video – Cool things you didn’t know were possible with NetScaler

Citrix NetScaler is commonly called a Swiss Army knife, as it has a number of features that are not broadly known which solve difficult customer challenges. In this session, you will learn about five cool NetScaler capabilities that you did not know before. Discover the newest features, deployment use cases and hidden gems in NetScaler. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix