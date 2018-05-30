Citrix Synergy TV Video – Confidently move your applications to a hybrid cloud with Citrix networking

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN118 – Confidently move your applications to a hybrid cloud with Citrix networking

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are the new normal, but what has not changed is the requirement for a superb experience for end users. It is—and always has been—about end-to-end application visibility to protect customer investment and help IT teams empower their LOB customers and internal developers. This session will share the vision, unique value proposition and competitive differentiation for Citrix Networking in this new environment. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix