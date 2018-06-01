Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix Provisioning Services real-world usage and benefits

Citrix Provisioning Services (PVS) offers significant benefits but also brings many challenges. PVS enables the rapid and consistent deployment of operating systems and settings across a large number of nodes. However, the challenges of managing images can create contention within organizations. Join this session to learn how the hosting organization at Citrix customer Cerner interacts with the security, provisioning, and infrastructure organizations to address that contention. You’ll hear how PVS became a must-have tool for Cerner to enable consistent environments for its clients. In addition, attendees will learn methods to improve management of large-scale environments, including configuration changes, patching and updates, all without downtime to end users. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

