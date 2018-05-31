Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN209 – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments.

For many people, the concept of cloud can be nebulous at best, which can be interesting for the architects and frustrating for the engineers that have to do the implementation. In this session, you will learn about real-world cloud migration scenarios along with successes and challenges. Whether your next migration is a hybrid model or pure Citrix Cloud deployment, these are the things you need to know before diving in. Hear about the benefits and limitations of the Citrix Cloud control plane, get tips on how to properly design a hybrid Citrix environment in the cloud and learn how to leverage automation to ensure that your Citrix Cloud implementation is a success. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix