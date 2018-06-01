Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix App Layering Best Practices and Troubleshooting

Join App Layering expert, Ron Oglesby as he reveals best practices and solutions for top troubleshooting scenarios facing Citrix App Layering customers. In this session, you will gain knowledge of best practices for OS Layer creation/configuration, and insight into App Layering packaging functionality along with ways to avoid common missteps. Ron will also address the top issues and resolutions seen by Citrix Support and the available App Layering logs that can be used in the troubleshooting process. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix