Citrix Synergy TV Video – Central image management: Provisioning Services and Machine Creation Services today, tomorrow and beyond

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN131 – Central image management: Provisioning Services and Machine Creation Services today, tomorrow and beyond

Take a deep dive into Citrix central image management technologies, including Citrix Provisioning Services (PVS) and Machine Creation Services (MCS) as well as integration with Citrix App Layering. In this session, you will get the latest information on PVS and MCS technologies and discover how you can harness the power of Citrix App Layering with PVS and MCS. Product experts will also discuss the future direction of image management technologies and how these tools will be critical for any customer making the journey to the cloud. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

