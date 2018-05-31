Citrix Synergy TV Video – Automate content processes in minutes using ShareFile Workflows

Does your business still rely on manual processes based on paper forms and email? Learn how ShareFile Workflows is driving efficiency in industries such as banking, healthcare and government by enabling digital transformation without expensive custom app development. ShareFile Workflows provides a consumer-grade form and content workflow engine that lets end users capture structured data like text, images, barcode and location on any device, and then automate actions like data archiving, approvals and notifications. In this session, you’ll learn how lightweight content workflows can increase your business agility while still leveraging ShareFile’s enterprise-grade data security and storage flexibility. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

