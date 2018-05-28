Citrix Synergy TV Video – Adventures in configuration: overcoming NetScaler HA limitations in Azure

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN221 – Adventures in configuration: overcoming NetScaler HA limitations in Azure

Deploying NetScaler in Azure presents challenges, from HA not working properly to limitations on routing, security and IP addresses, along with other things that can make a NetScaler deployment in Azure fail. This session presents experiences from the field with unique configuration approaches to overcome these issues. We’ll demonstrate how to overcome challenges such as NetScaler HA in Azure, IP restrictions and the use of content switching, GSLB and proximity based load balancing and automation of the system using NITRO and PowerShell. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

