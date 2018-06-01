Citrix Synergy TV Video – Actionable app and desktop monitoring in Citrix Cloud

XenApp and XenDesktop Service within Citrix Cloud is an evergreen service for hosting virtualized applications and desktops. It removes the burden of maintaining the control plane on-premises and enables customers to leverage the agility and scalability offered by IaaS cloud services like Azure and AWS for hosting the infrastructure layer. When transitioning from on-premises to cloud, it is imperative that the administrator is able to consistently monitor availability of virtualized applications and desktops, reliably predict resource usage to make best use of flexible cloud pricing and intelligently identify risky user behavior and security threats in order to quarantine user sessions and credentials that are perceived to be at risk. This session will dive in to these imperatives, and show how the latest Director features address them. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix