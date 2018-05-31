Citrix Synergy TV Video – Accelerating cloud transformation with Citrix Cloud Success

Citrix Cloud services have become the preferred option for deploying and managing all Citrix technologies, favored by longtime Citrix customers and new customers alike for performance, economics and innovation. Through conversation with customers from Yale University, Crawford Central School District, Swanzy Services and Ormond Re Group, attendees will learn about Citrix Cloud Success, a complimentary service focused on rapid deployment, quick time-to-value and easy adoption of new services. In this highly interactive session, you will discuss the advantages of Citrix Cloud services and learn about the cloud journeys of existing Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service customers. You’ll also learn the quantitative and qualitative measures of success, and how to get started with Citrix Cloud Success. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

