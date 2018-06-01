Citrix Synergy TV Video – Accelerating Citrix Workspace delivery: best practices to make IT teams lives easier

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN141 – Accelerating Citrix Workspace delivery: best practices to make IT teams lives easier

As organizations grow, IT teams are tasked with multiple projects to help facilitate a growing organization’s needs, but also must balance day-to-day tasks such as onboarding new employees or users requesting new resources. How can you automate these tasks so IT teams can focus on driving business value? Join this session for best practices and tools that will help improve productivity and automate and accelerate processes. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

