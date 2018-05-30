Citrix Synergy TV Video – A software-defined approach to managing and securing the endpoint

Organizations savvy about endpoint management know that software thin clients and desktop conversion software can help reduce the cost of virtual desktop deployments. However, they may not be aware that a software-defined approach to managing endpoints is now paving the way for greater security and mobility in the enterprise, laying the foundation to support emerging technologies such as IoT, and providing IT organizations with the data and analytics they need to optimize end-user computing. In this session, you will learn why a software-defined endpoint management strategy is key to enterprise security, IoT, cloud and mobility initiatives. You’ll also see how the optimized IGEL OS and cloud-enabled IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), when combined with Citrix virtualization, cloud and DaaS offerings, makes a powerful endpoint computing solution for your VDI deployments.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix