Citrix Synergy TV Video – 4 Real-world lessons learned from my ShareFile deployment

Let’s face it – deploying new technology requires equal parts technical preparation and internal communication. Citrix ShareFile helps IT regain control over how corporate data is managed, improving security and productivity, but it’s most successful when adopted uniformly across your business. Join this session to learn from the British Colombia Institute of Technology and understand how to prepare your environment – and get your users on board. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix