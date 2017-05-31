Citrix Synergy Session SYN409 Video – Overcoming challenges in a double-hop XenApp session

This session will cover the pitfalls and obstacles to overcome when having an ICA-in-ICA session. Learn about the configuration of the different components, what policies are important and what you shouldn’t expect to work flawlessly. We’ll also discuss how to ensure applications are only visible where they need to be and the policies that are required to keep your environment secure, as well as Receiver/StoreFront configuration in a single-site deployment.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix