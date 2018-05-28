Citrix Synergy TV Video – Better authentication made easy: MFA and reCAPTCHA!

Protection starts with authentication: knowing your users is fundamental to the overall security footprint. In this session, we’ll showcase how you can leverage Azure MultiFactor Authentication with your on-premises environments, bringing TouchID-based strong authentication into NetScaler Gateway with XenDesktop. You’ll learn how to provide a robust self-service “phone token” onboarding mechanism for employees and how to increase the security baseline even with traditional and simple user/password-based forms by utilizing Google reCAPTCHA. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

