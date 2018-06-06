Citrix Synergy Session Video – Secure hybrid unified endpoint management in the cloud and how to get there

Citrix Synergy TV – SYN215 – Secure hybrid unified endpoint management in the cloud and how to get there

How do you effectively manage your growing fleet of devices while keeping corporate data secure? By enabling a secure hybrid cloud environment, you can take advantage of cloud service flexibility and ease of operations while at the same time leveraging on-premises enterprise systems and delivering secure and easy access to internal applications and services. This session is all about making sure your cloud will be even more secure than on-premises environments. Learn why a unified endpoint management solution must include fully integrated support for security, and see how administrators can employ a common set of processes for recording device information, patching and updating software components, provisioning applications, and ensuring continuous security compliance. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix