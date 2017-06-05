Citrix Synergy Session SYN714 Video – Citrix and Azure: what else is possible?
The ability to deploy Citrix solutions on Microsoft Azure has enticed a lot of folks from IT up to the boardroom and has also spotlighted other capabilities. Microsoft VDI and XenApp Express opens up a whole new world of benefits that the Azure cloud in conjunction with a Citrix deployment offers your business and infrastructure. We’ll discuss subscriptions and billing, monitoring and analytics, resource management, development and test labs, Azure AD integrations and more.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
