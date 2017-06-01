Citrix Synergy Session SYN713 Video – Achieving secure XenApp and XenDesktop environments with Smart Check
Security is a key imperative for every IT admin. With Smart Check, one of the four distinct services from Citrix Smart Tools, you can automate system health checks that detect security vulnerabilities in your XenApp/XenDesktop environment. Checks include FMA service performance, VDA health, missing updates, user logon times, and app enumeration times. Come to this session to learn how you can leverage Smart Check to proactively prevent problems before they impact your end users.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
