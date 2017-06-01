Citrix Synergy Session SYN712 Video – Analysis of a hack: how to defend and protect with Citrix
Security is a topic that should be on everyone’s agenda: your systems, data, identity and IP are at risk. Even doing the right things doesn’t mean they’re implemented in the best way. Learn how to protect against hackers, by understanding how hackers think and operate. This session will present the analysis of a fictional attack where hackers managed to capture credentials, harvest password hashes, get elevated to administrator and bypass multifactor authentication. This session will use demos and cover interesting technologies the hackers used such as a USB device that emulates a keyboard, GPU technology to crack hashes and smart card emulators with highly sensitive antennas to show how it can happen to your organization without the proper defense in place.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper