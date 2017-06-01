Citrix Synergy Session SYN706 Video – Build a XenApp real-time session monitoring dashboard
Learn how to build a dashboard that can display and filter session and latency information for all the XenApp sessions in your farm. Using PowerShell and the XenApp SDK, you will learn how to build a Windows application to enumerate and filter the sessions using any combination of user ID, username, server, state (active/disconnected) and application. This extremely useful utility can be used by administrators and Help Desks alike to easily identify trouble spots. While this is a session geared towards developers, no development experience is necessary to use the software that will be shared in this session.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
