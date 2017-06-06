Citrix Synergy Session SYN414 Video – Access and authentication options in a Citrix environment
With the growth of SaaS-based applications and an increased number of user identities, IT struggles to ensure secure access to applications. This session will explore some of the access and authentication options available in a Citrix environment, including how to leverage Citrix Federated Authentication Service to enable SSO from Microsoft Office 365 and Google Accounts. We’ll also look at security features such as nFactor to ensure multifactor authentication and different access methods available for smaller customers to large deployments using GSLB and Zone-based access.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
