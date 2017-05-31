Citrix Synergy Session SYN412 Video – StoreFront: top 10 lessons learned from the field
Web Interface is now the exception to the rule in most production XenApp and XenDesktop environments, as StoreFront has become the new design standard. In some cases, this has required a complex translation of existing Web Interface–based access tier architectures into StoreFront features and functions. This session will discuss the top 10 lessons learned from the field by Citrix Consulting when implementing StoreFront in enterprise environments, including server group scalability, multisite aggregation settings, NetScaler Gateway integration and native Receiver configurations. We’ll share what works (and what doesn’t!) from real-world implementations and provide some useful tips and tricks for future deployments.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
