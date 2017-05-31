Citrix Synergy Session SYN334 Video: XenApp Essentials the fastest way to deliver apps from Azure

Microsoft announced the next step in its broad partnership with Citrix: XenApp Essentials Service will build upon Microsoft’s vision for Azure RemoteApp by tapping industry-leading XenApp technology to provide additional management, user experience and security features. The new service, delivered from Citrix Cloud and sold through Azure Marketplace, will help create the simplest and fastest mechanism to deliver Windows apps securely from Azure. In this session, we will introduce you to the service, provide an architectural overview of XenApp Essentials and demonstrate its various capabilities—such as a new simplified management console, Azure Active Directory Domain Services integration and Smart Scale—along with best practices for deployment.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix