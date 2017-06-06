Citrix Synergy Session SYN333 Video – Better together….
Product and supportability teams have joined forces to make StoreFront and NetScaler Gateway configuration easy from the start.. However, a solid understanding of the communication flow between NetScaler Gateway, StoreFront and XenApp/XenDesktop resources is essential if problems arise and you need to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly. In this session, you’ll learn about common error messages and configuration challenges you may encounter when integrating NetScaler Gateway and StoreFront, where communication flow problems may occur, and troubleshooting tips to help with the Integration. We’ll also walk you through the key improvements we’ve made and give you a glimpse of the improvements on the horizon.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper