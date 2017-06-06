Citrix Synergy Session SYN333 Video – Better together….

Product and supportability teams have joined forces to make StoreFront and NetScaler Gateway configuration easy from the start.. However, a solid understanding of the communication flow between NetScaler Gateway, StoreFront and XenApp/XenDesktop resources is essential if problems arise and you need to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly. In this session, you’ll learn about common error messages and configuration challenges you may encounter when integrating NetScaler Gateway and StoreFront, where communication flow problems may occur, and troubleshooting tips to help with the Integration. We’ll also walk you through the key improvements we’ve made and give you a glimpse of the improvements on the horizon.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix